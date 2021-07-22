Chelsea show interest in signing Italy attacker, €40M asking price set

Chelsea have shown an interest in signing Sassuolo attacker Domenico Berardi, according to Alfredo Pedulla.

The Blues won the Champions League last campaign, but only finished inside the top four by the skin of their teeth.

Much of their struggles domestically can be attributed to their lack of a regular goalscorer. Ballon D’Or candidate Jorginho finished as the club’s top scorer in the league with a measly seven goals.

While Chelsea’s emphasis will be on signing a striker who they can trust to find the back of the net on a regular basis, if they’re unable to do so, signing attacking players with an eye for goal may be a workable alternative.

As per Alfredo Pedulla, Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi, who scored for Italy in the penalty shootout in the Euro 2020 final against England, has emerged as a potential target for Chelsea.

His report claims that Chelsea, along with Borussia Dortmund, have shown an interest in signing the 26-year-old, who’s scored 31 times in his last 61 Serie A games, a strong return.

The belief is, as is written in the report, that Sassuolo would be prepared to let go of Berardi if a bid in the region of €40M (£34.3M) came their way. That’s a price Chelsea can comfortably afford to pay.

