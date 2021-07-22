Chelsea stays patient for its midfielder amid interest from a Brazilian giant

Flamengo has not hidden its interest in bringing Chelsea midfielder Kenedy back to South America.

Goal reports on the latest regarding the interest from the Brazilian giants, and as of now, it seems as though Chelsea would like to have Kenedy remain in Europe, whether it’s with the English side or on another loan stint.

However, no club in Europe expresses interest in landing the 25-year-old, which plays into Flamengo’s favor. The report states that Flamengo would like a loan with an option to buy, and as of now, it appears to be the only offer on the table for Kenedy.

Last season, the Brazil international spent a season on loan with Granada CF. He made 44 appearances with eight goals and six assists, helping lead the La Liga side to a UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals appearance.

There’s still plenty of time left for Chelsea to be patient and wait for a better offer, but if no proposal comes, then at some point, they’ll have to consider Flamengo’s.