Chelsea are reportedly planning to step up their interest in Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku this summer, but could also be tempted to try another more risky approach.

The Blues urgently need a top signing up front this summer after Timo Werner netted a pitiful six Premier League goals in 2020/21, and Lukaku could be ideal after his superb form in Serie A.

The Belgium international has previously been linked with Chelsea for as much as £100million by the Athletic, and he’s once again mentioned as a target of theirs by the Sun.

The Sun claim, however, that Chelsea are also tempted to not move for a centre-forward this summer and wait another year to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old Norway international is a hugely exciting prospect after scoring 41 goals in 41 games last season, and may be a better long-term option than Lukaku.

Still, it also seems highly risky for CFC to go into a new campaign without strengthening their attack, unless something unexpected happens and Werner really raises his game.

Thomas Tuchel has done some incredible work with the struggling squad he inherited from Frank Lampard, but it’s clear this team needs more goals to compete for the title, and waiting another year for Haaland doesn’t seem a sensible option when other top clubs will surely join the running.

Lukaku is also more than acceptable as a Plan B after scoring 64 goals in all competitions in his two seasons at Inter, whilst also showing himself to be prolific in the Premier League in his time at Everton, even if he also had a bit of an underwhelming spell at Manchester United.