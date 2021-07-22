Chelsea forward Timo Werner may reportedly already be on his way out of the club just one year after sealing a transfer to Stamford Bridge.

The Germany international is said to be prepared to leave the club if he continues to feel unwanted, though he’s also willing to carry on fighting for his place in Thomas Tuchel’s side, according to 90min.

“Werner is not unhappy at Chelsea, far from it – but he also knows the club are looking at a new striker so if he has to move on, he is prepared to do so,” a source told 90min.

The report adds that Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring Werner’s situation, though the player’s preference may be for a return to the Bundesliga.

Chelsea fans will have mixed feelings about this particular piece of transfer news, with some Blues supporters likely to think he’s worth keeping around for a bit longer.

Werner shone at RB Leipzig and it was a big surprise when he failed to get going in his first season at Chelsea, but it may be that he’ll soon get back to his best.

The fact that the 25-year-old is now being linked with such big clubs could perhaps serve as a warning sign that CFC should think twice about letting him go.

Juve could do with thinking about bringing in a younger forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who will turn 37 next season, while Paulo Dybala has also gone a little off the boil.

PSG, meanwhile, have a world class attack containing the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, though the latter is in the final year of his contract.

One imagines a player like Werner could fare a lot better in Serie A or Ligue 1 in comparison to the faster and more physical English game.