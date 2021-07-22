Mixed news for Chelsea as transfer target wants Manchester United more than they want him

There’s some mixed transfer news for Chelsea emerging as it seems Manchester United may not be that desperate to sign Declan Rice this summer.

Unfortunately, it seems Rice himself is very keen on the prospect of joining Man Utd, with the player more keen on them than they are on him, according to the Manchester Evening News.

This follows talk of Chelsea being ready to pay around £50-60million for Rice, who has also been claimed to be “excited” about interest from the Blues.

See below for details as Dean Jones spoke to The Done Deal Show about Chelsea’s pursuit of the West Ham midfielder…

Rice is clearly a huge talent after impressing at West Ham, as well as for England at Euro 2020 this summer.

It’s hard to imagine the 22-year-old won’t be playing for a bigger club at some point in the near future, but it’s not yet clear who that will be.

Chelsea could perhaps do with Rice as an ideal partner for N’Golo Kante, as he may fit Thomas Tuchel’s playing style better than Jorginho or Mateo Kovacic.

United, meanwhile, could benefit from bringing in Rice as an upgrade on the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay, even if it perhaps makes sense that he isn’t seen as an urgent priority.

CFC could see it as a positive that the Red Devils don’t seem to be focusing on him as a target for the moment, though they might also not like to hear about how much he wants to move to Old Trafford.