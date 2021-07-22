Chelsea’s pre-season friendly cancelled at eleventh hour, claims made it’s ‘COVID related’

Chelsea’s pre-season friendly with Drogheda United this evening has been cancelled, according to reports on Twitter.

The last time the Blues took to the field in a competitive game of football, they finished the night by lifting the Champions League trophy.

What Thomas Tuchel achieved at Stamford Bridge in such a short period of time is quite remarkable. The next challenge is to win the Premier League.

That’s exactly what Tuchel will be looking to do this campaign, but Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool will all surely be in the mix, too.

As a result, Chelsea will need to get off to a fast start, with pre-season preparations crucial in order to ensure that.

However, in a disruption to Tuchel’s preparations for the new season, their behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly against Drogheda United this evening has been cancelled.

That’s according to reports on Twitter this evening, with there being suggestion that the cancellation is coronavirus related. We’ve been hearing a lot of this lately…

Tonight’s match has been cancelled. Enjoy the rest of the evening in the sun, no need to keep refreshing Getty Images ???? — CarefreeYouth (@CarefreeYouth) July 22, 2021

As @CarefreeYouth has just tweeted, tonight’s friendly between Chelsea and Drogheda United is off. — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) July 22, 2021

