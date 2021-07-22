Cristian Romero keen on Tottenham transfer on one condition

Cristian Romero is reportedly open to a transfer to Tottenham this summer – but only if Real Madrid and Barcelona don’t come in for him.

The Argentine has shone for Atalanta in Serie A and is thought to be attracting plenty of interest from bigger clubs this summer, though nothing concrete has materialised just yet.

Romero has previously been linked with Manchester United, but it now seems Spurs are the most likely Premier League team to sign him, and football.london claim he’d be open to the move.

However, the 23-year-old will only make the move to north London once he’s sure he’s not going to get an offer from La Liga giants Real or Barca.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but Tottenham fans will hope Romero can be persuaded to join.

New manager Nuno Espirito Santo would surely benefit hugely from strengthening his defence after inheriting a struggling squad at Spurs.

Romero seems ideal to be the long-term replacement for Toby Alderweireld in this Tottenham side.