Veteran defender Gary Cahill is said to have rejected a contract offer from Crystal Palace ahead of the coming season.

Cahill officially left Palace at the start of this month after his contract expired after two years at Selhurst Park.

But it emerged soon after that the Eagles would be attempting to keep the 35-year-old around ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Though, it now looks a departure is now more likely with The Sun via London News Online reporting that Cahill has rejected a deal and that his current wage demands are too high for Palace.

And with that in mind, Scottish giants Rangers have been linked with a move for the Champions League winner.

Cahill made 20 appearances for Palace last season and it seems new boss Patrick Vieira was keen to keep the centre-back, and indeed the experience he brings, around.

But that now seems unlikely with Cahill now available to be snapped up for free, though with apparently pricey wages.