Erling Haaland transfer speculation isn’t going away any time soon, and Ladbrokes have been in touch to give us the latest odds on his potential next move.

The bookies have Chelsea leading the race for the Borussia Dortmund goal machine, with the Blues odds-on at 4/5 to be the Norway international’s next club.

MORE: How Chelsea could line up with Eden Hazard transfer return

Manchester City and Real Madrid aren’t too far behind, but Blues fans will be excited by this news, with Haaland a dream signing for the west London giants as they look to build on last season’s success.

The 21-year-old scored 41 goals in 41 games in all competitions last season, and it’s clear he’d be a huge upgrade on the struggling Timo Werner in Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Even though Tuchel guided Chelsea to Champions League glory, it’s clear they need more up front if they want to be serious Premier League title contenders, and Haaland looks like the kind of player who could transform their fortunes.

City also need a new striker, however, with Haaland looking perfect to come in as the long-term successor to the departing Sergio Aguero.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Erling Haaland looks set to follow in Jadon Sancho’s footsteps with a Premier League move seemingly on the cards, and as things stand it’s Chelsea who lead the way in the race for his signature.”

Erling Haaland next club (Ladbrokes)

Chelsea – 4/5

Man City – 5/2

Real Madrid – 4/1