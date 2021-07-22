German club chief deals Chelsea blow in search for new striker, ‘he feels right at home’

Stuttgart sporting director Sven Mislintat has dealt a blow to Chelsea’s summer transfer plans.

There’s clearly still no love lost between Mislintat, formerly of Arsenal, and Chelsea, despite the German no longer having any direct affiliation with the Gunners.

The Athletic reported earlier in the week that Chelsea were plotting a possible raid on Mislintat’s Stuttgart, with giant striker Sasa Kalajdzic being lined up as an alternative to Erling Haaland.

Kalajdzic, who stands at a whopping 6 ft 7in tall, netted 16 goals in 33 Bundesliga appearances last campaign, which was clearly enough to earn him admirers in Chelsea.

However, even if Chelsea were to miss out on Haaland, there doesn’t appear to be any possibility of Kalajdzic making the move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Or so claims Stuttgart director Mislintat, who is quoted by German publication Kicker saying:

“He feels right at home, has been training in VfB clothes all summer. I’m not so worried now, to be honest.”

Obviously, Mislintat is not going to come out and say publicly that his club are open to offers for the striker, so Chelsea firming up their interest with a bid could change Stuttgart’s position.

Publicly, though, they’ve been told to steer clear.

