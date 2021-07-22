Financial details of Milan’s offer for Santos ace are revealed

AC Milan won’t be able to count on Zlatan Ibrahimovi? for much longer, considering the forward is 39-years-old, and despite having one more year under contract, the Serie A side wants their striker of the future.

The report from TyC Sports, Milan, is the absolute favorites to sign Kaio Jorge, and the teenager has agreed to terms with the Italian club. Furthermore, the player has refused an extension since his contract expires in December, so Milan has the power in negotiations.

Calciomercato reported that Milan has an offer of €6-million, including add-ons, the South American media outlet confirms it will be €4-million plus bonuses.

The teenager has made 77 appearances with 16 goals and four assists with the Brazilian club since 2019. The sample size is enough for Milan to have confidence in bringing the young player to Europe.

Furthermore, Jorge has appeared in big-time fixtures for his side, including the winner in the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 against Argentine side Club Atlético Independiente.