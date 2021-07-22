Menu

Arsenal given encouragement over potential transfer of Premier League star

Arsenal have reportedly been given some encouragement over a potential transfer deal for Leicester City star James Maddison.

According to Pete O’Rourke, speaking on The Done Deal Show, the Gunners seem to be growing in confidence that they could strike a deal with Leicester, possibly involving players moving to the King Power Stadium in the opposite direction.

O’Rourke adds that Maddison himself may be indicating that he’d be willing to consider a move to Arsenal…

There has been growing speculation surrounding this potential move, but CaughtOffside understands that the prospect of Maddison moving to Arsenal would likely hinge on how things progress over other targets, primarily Lyon’s Houssem Aouar.

It may be that the England international could be more of a realistic target than initially expected, however, with O’Rourke also claiming that he’s been on the north Londoners’ radar for some time, not just in this window.

Arsenal urgently need a long-term Mesut Ozil replacement, and the likes of Maddison or Aouar seem perfect for that role in Mikel Arteta’s side.

