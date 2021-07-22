Arsenal are the odds-on favourites to seal a transfer of Leicester City midfielder James Maddison this summer.

Ladbrokes have been in touch to let us know the latest on the Maddison transfer odds, with the Foxes continuing to be linked with the Gunners.

Arsenal are weighing up a number of options in the attacking midfield department, with Maddison one of four main names on the club’s radar, CaughtOffside understands, along with similar players like Houssem Aouar.

Arsenal fans will be intrigued to see speculation mounting over Maddison, with the bookies now seemingly very much expecting this move to happen.

Ladbrokes now have AFC as the clear 4/11 favourites for the England international, ahead of big names like Chelsea and Manchester United.

Maddison has shone at Leicester and it’s easy to see why Mikel Arteta might view him as the ideal creative talent to fill the void left by Mesut Ozil.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “The race for James Maddison’s signature is Arsenal’s to lose as far as the odds are concerned, and a big money move for the Leicester ace could well be on the cards in the next few weeks.”

James Maddison next club odds (Ladbrokes)

Arsenal – 4/11

Chelsea – 7/1

Man Utd – 10/1

Man City – 12/1

Tottenham – 12/1