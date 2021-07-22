Menu

Arsenal major odds-on favourites to seal transfer of Premier League star

Arsenal are the odds-on favourites to seal a transfer of Leicester City midfielder James Maddison this summer.

Ladbrokes have been in touch to let us know the latest on the Maddison transfer odds, with the Foxes continuing to be linked with the Gunners.

Arsenal are weighing up a number of options in the attacking midfield department, with Maddison one of four main names on the club’s radar, CaughtOffside understands, along with similar players like Houssem Aouar.

Arsenal fans will be intrigued to see speculation mounting over Maddison, with the bookies now seemingly very much expecting this move to happen.

leicester-city-fc-maddison
James Maddison could be a fine signing for Arsenal
Ladbrokes now have AFC as the clear 4/11 favourites for the England international, ahead of big names like Chelsea and Manchester United.

Maddison has shone at Leicester and it’s easy to see why Mikel Arteta might view him as the ideal creative talent to fill the void left by Mesut Ozil.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “The race for James Maddison’s signature is Arsenal’s to lose as far as the odds are concerned, and a big money move for the Leicester ace could well be on the cards in the next few weeks.”

James Maddison next club odds (Ladbrokes)

Arsenal – 4/11
Chelsea – 7/1
Man Utd – 10/1
Man City – 12/1
Tottenham – 12/1

  1. this is rubbish for one he dosnt want to go rodgers says he is staying and it would cost Arsenal £ 80 million plus and above all has he said he wants to leave leicester !!NO!! its all media hype

  2. Yes agree- all news is given from a so called Big Six perspective. Why would Maddison step down to an under-performing club at this stage of his career?

