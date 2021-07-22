Leeds United could well be on track to pull off a transfer to bring Kristoffer Klaesson to Elland Road this summer.

Klaesson has been linked with a move to the Whites with Marcelo Bielsa needing more depth in the goalkeeping position after Kiko Casilla joined Elche on loan.

Still only 20 years of age and currently playing for Norwegian outfit Valerenga, Klaesson is far from an obvious target, but it seems those high up at Leeds United are keen to pull off a move for the young talent.

That’s because, as cited by LeedsLive, Whites chief Victor Orta is a huge fan having tracked the young goalkeeper for two years.

And according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, a deal is on the cards.

Hay has said on Twitter: “Club are making progress with that one. Decent chance. Would need a work permit though.”

If Klaesson is to be brought in, he would likely play back-up to Illan Meslier initially with the Frenchman impressing last season as Leeds established themselves in the top flight.

As things stand, Klaesson only has a year remaining on his deal at Valerenga, and as cited by LeedsLive, it’s expected Leeds will have to pay somewhere between £1.5million and £2million to complete the deal.