Liverpool have been advised to deliver a marquee signing this summer and not run the risk of losing Jordan Henderson.

That’s the view of former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick, who feels Jurgen Klopp might need to freshen things up in his Liverpool squad after things seemed to go a bit stale last season.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Chadwick also urged Liverpool to do everything they can to keep hold of club captain Henderson amid surprise doubts over his long-term future at Anfield.

Chadwick knows a thing or two about how the greatest managers rebuild their teams after enjoying success, having played at Man Utd under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Based on what he’d seen from the Scottish tactician during his time at Old Trafford, Chadwick offered some advice to Klopp ahead of the new season.

“I think it’s always hard – different clubs work differently in the transfer window, and they might want to wait a little bit longer instead of jumping for whoever’s available,” Chadwick said.

“It’ll be interesting to see how Liverpool start next season, I think that’s going to be a real sign of how they do. The confidence isn’t as high as it was, that wonderful front three is not firing as it was before.

“Do they need to make some changes to that? Diogo Jota’s come in and is fighting for his place, but I think Liverpool fans will be looking for a marquee signing to help liven thing up, because it did go a little bit stale last season. There were so many ups and downs, one week they’d be at their brilliant best, the next they’d be a long, long way from that.

“The previous season they were absolutely unplayable, so I think Liverpool fans will want a couple of signings, but I think they might wait to look at the market near the end of the window and see who’s available.”

Doubts over Henderson’s future will also no doubt be a big concern for LFC supporters, especially after the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer this summer.

Chadwick feels it may be worth Liverpool re-evaluating if this approach to ageing players is really the correct one, as it’s good to have a mix of youth and experience in a squad.

“Henderson has been a huge part of Liverpool Football Club for many years now,” Chadwick said. “When he signed from Sunderland it took some time for him to win the fans over and show what he can do, but what a servant he’s been for the club.

“It is quite a dangerous stance for Liverpool to take … Wijnaldum was a really consistent performer but they let him move on. If they don’t break that rule for Henderson it sets a precedent going forward.

“I think the best teams tend to have a good mix of youth and experience, so to lose Henderson after already losing Wijnaldum is a risky stance.

“If I was Liverpool I’d be doing all I could to keep hold of a leader like Henderson who’s done a great job for club and country over the years.”

When asked how Ferguson continued to rebuild his teams at United, Chadwick said that he felt his old manager’s ability to spot what needed changing early was key to making him one of the best managers of all time in the game.

“Ferguson saw things early. It’s quite easy when you’re winning leagues to just let things go on as they are, but Ferguson was always recognised what needed changing and put those foundations in place immediately,” Chadwick said.

“I think that’s why he’s the best ever really, the way he changed his teams and evolved. I don’t think anyone else has ever managed that.

“Obviously Klopp’s a wonderful manager, but he does now look like he has a bit of an ageing team and he is going to have to evolve. I think the way he plays as well, with the high energy style, it’s going to be hard to get the right players in.

“Guardiola’s done it to a certain extent at Man City, but hasn’t won the volume of titles that Sir Alex won.

“I think Ferguson’s stock just gets higher as time goes on because no one else has been able to do it the way he has.”