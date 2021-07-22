Liverpool emerge as surprise contenders to sign Real Madrid midfielder

Liverpool have emerged as surprise contenders to sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid, according to Don Balon.

Odegaard spent the final six months of the 2020/21 campaign on loan with Arsenal, having struggled for game-time under Zinedine Zidane’s stewardship.

The Norway international showed flashes of quality, even if he wasn’t able to fully impose himself on the league during his short stay in England.

With Odegaard having returned to Real Madrid, the assumption was that he would stay there. Don Balon suggest that he could even have a part to play in the acquisition of Erling Haaland.

However, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is thought to be keen on scuppering those plans, with the report claiming that the Reds have emerged as contenders to sign him.

As per Don Balon, Liverpool are very interested in signing Odegaard this summer, with this being a deal which could develop over the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen how much Real Madrid would demand in exchange for the 22-year-old and whether Liverpool would be prepared to pay it.

Klopp always rises to a challenge, though, and there’s nobody better suited to finally tapping into Odegaard’s potential than the man in the Liverpool dugout.

It’s worth keeping an eye on this to see if any other news filters through in the weeks leading up to the start of the Premier League campaign.

