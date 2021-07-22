England U18 international ‘will sign for Liverpool’ from Newcastle United

Liverpool are set to poach England U18 international Bobby Clark from Newcastle United, according to Rising Ballers.

The Reds offer as much of a plausible route into the starting XI than any other club in the Premier League top six.

Jurgen Klopp has continually proven himself willing to use his younger players if they are worthy.

As a result, they appear to be in a position where they can convince players to depart clubs at the lower end of the table, where the competition ahead of them is lesser, to sign for Liverpool and compete for their place.

MORE: Liverpool emerge as surprise contenders to sign Real Madrid midfielder

Bobby Clark, 16, who currently plays his football with Newcastle United, is one player who will be arriving at Anfield this summer, according to information provided on Twitter by Rising Ballers.

? EXCLUSIVE: 16 year-old Newcastle & England winger Bobby Clark will sign for Liverpool ?? Made his U18 debut at 14 back in 2019… Top deal#NUFC #LFC #PL pic.twitter.com/NnyENCy51V — Rising Ballers (@RisingBallers_) July 22, 2021

A matter of hours after Rising Ballers made the claims the Daily Mail backed up Liverpool’s interest in the Geordie, who is the son of former Newcastle, Fulham and Sunderland midfielder Lee Clark.

Liverpool’s summer transfer window to date has been slow, and while this isn’t the calibre of signing which’ll satisfy the fanbase, at least they look set to get someone through the door.

Click here for more of the latest Liverpool news