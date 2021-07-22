Liverpool ready to sell five players to boost Klopp’s transfer budget by £60-70million

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to sell as many as five players to help boost Jurgen Klopp’s transfer budget this summer.

The Reds have been pretty quiet in the transfer window so far, with only Ibrahima Konate coming in from RB Leipzig, though other additions are also surely needed.

MORE: Liverpool to sign wonderkid as long-term Henderson replacement?

According to the Liverpool Echo, as many as five players could be offloaded in a bid to raise between £60-70million to add to the club’s budget.

The report lists the players who could leave as: Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, Nat Phillips, Harry Wilson, and Neco Williams.

This could be smart business by Liverpool if they do manage to get these players off their books, with none of them likely to be first-team regulars at Anfield any time soon.

Origi and Shaqiri have had their moments, but don’t really look good enough to contribute much on a regular basis, while Phillips had a mixed stint in the side last season when Klopp was suffering an injury crisis in defence.

Wilson has been out on loan a lot without really looking like he has it in him to be a key player for a club like Liverpool, while Williams also seems to be struggling to work his way up the pecking order.