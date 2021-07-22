Agreement in principle: Man United edging closer to completing major transfer

Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane has an agreement in principle with Manchester United ahead of a transfer to Old Trafford, according to Goal.

Varane is in the final year of his Real Madrid contract, which provides any clubs interested in signing him with a certain degree of bargaining power.

In this case, Man United know Real Madrid will not want to lose such a valuable asset on a free, and as is detailed in the report by Goal, are attempting to take advantage of that.

Varane is thought to be edging closer to his proposed move to Manchester, with the report claiming that the Red Devils have reached an agreement in principle with the player.

However, striking an agreement over a transfer fee with Real Madrid is another matter, and there is currently no suggestion that Man United have been successful in doing that.

Goal believe that no official bid has been made by Man United, which may sound strange, considering this is a transfer which has been painted out to be relatively close to completion.

With Real Madrid having accepted Varane will depart, though, or so Goal claim, and Man United already having an agreement in place with him, it really looks like only a matter of time.

Man United just need to pay what’s necessary and get the deal over the line.

