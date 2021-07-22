Menu

Manchester United star considering his options amid PSG speculation

Paul Pogba is assessing his options amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sky Sports.

Pogba is a key player for Man United, and you imagine Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like to keep it that way.

However, with the Frenchman now in the final 12 months of his Red Devils contract, doubts have emerged over whether he will be continuing at Old Trafford.

As Sky Sports report, Paris Saint-Germain are showing interest, with a view to bringing Pogba to the Parc des Princes this summer, rather than waiting until the end of his contract.

Paul Pogba PSG
Paul Pogba is attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain
While Man United fans will be concerned by PSG’s interest, Pogba’s personal position has not previously been clarified – until now.

Sky Sports report that Pogba is weighing up his options, aware of PSG’s interest and Man United’s attempts to tie him down to a new contract.

It’s noted that Pogba, 28, is aware this will likely be the last big contract of his career, so he wants to get it right.

The midfielder is currently on his holidays after featuring for France at Euro 2020. We’d imagine there to be movement on this front

