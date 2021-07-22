Menu

Man United warned about potential weakness of transfer target who was “torn apart” by Chelsea

Manchester United have been warned about one aspect of Raphael Varane’s game that could cause a problem for their defence next season.

Speaking on talkSPORT in the video below, pundit Jamie O’Hara admitted that Varane should be a good signing for Man Utd, though he’d worry about the lack of pace in a partnership with the Frenchman and Harry Maguire…

O’Hara believes Varane got torn apart by Chelsea when they met in the Champions League last season, which perhaps seems a bit harsh as he only played in the first leg, which finished 1-1.

Still, overall the former Tottenham midfielder seems convinced Varane will bring quality to United’s defence and represent an improvement on what they’ve currently got, with Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly struggling to impress on a consistent basis.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea feel they can cause him problems again if he does move to Old Trafford and they meet in the Premier League next season.

