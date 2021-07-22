Manchester United and Mino Raiola at odds with Paul Pogba over transfer decision

Some surprise transfer news suggests an intriguing battle going on regarding Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United.

The France international has had an up-and-down spell at Old Trafford since joining from Juventus in 2016, and he’s often made the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

There’s been plenty of speculation over Pogba’s future at Man Utd, even more so in recent months as he is now in the final year of his contract and possibly set to become a free agent next summer.

According to Todo Fichajes, the issue now is that Pogba wants to join Real Madrid on a free in a year’s time, but United would rather cash in on him now, even though Paris Saint-Germain are the only team currently wiling to pay up for the 28-year-old.

Mino Raiola is also said to be keen for Pogba to accept a move to PSG now, with the French giants prepared to pay around €40million for the former Juventus midfielder, according to Todo Fichajes.

It makes sense for the Red Devils to do everything they can to avoid losing Pogba on a free, so it will be interesting to see if the player can be tempted by PSG over Real Madrid.

This follows a recent report from Canal Supporters that Pogba’s entourage were close to agreeing terms with PSG, so there may still be a chance of him making the move to the Parc des Princes.

Either way, some United fans may well be disappointed to see Pogba go, though it might be that the club already have decent replacements in mind.

Leon Goretzka has recently been linked with MUFC by the Mail, Declan Rice by the Telegraph, and Saul Niguez by Get Football News Spain, citing journalist Francesc Aguilar.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also already has Donny van de Beek as an option in his squad at Old Trafford, with Pogba’s departure perhaps likely to offer the Dutchman the chance to get more playing time.