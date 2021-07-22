Everton have reportedly moved ahead of West Ham in the race to sign Jesse Lingard, according to the latest Man Utd transfer news.

The Red Devils look likely to sell Lingard this summer, but recent transfer rumours suggested the England international’s £30million asking price was too much for West Ham.

This will no doubt disappoint many Hammers fans after Lingard’s success on loan at the club last season, but there might also be other more affordable options out there.

Everton will now hope to take advantage, with new manager Rafael Benitez in need of freshening things up ahead of the new season.

Lingard seems like he could be a fine fit for the Toffees, and £30m might be more within their price range after some big spending in recent times.

Some United fans may also be disappointed that Lingard still hasn’t earned the chance to get some playing time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after showing what he can do during his time out on loan last term.