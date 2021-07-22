Manchester United are yet to make a move for a certain Real Madrid star this summer despite reports.

The Reds are being strongly linked with a move for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane this summer, and there could be a real opportunity of pulling off the deal, according to Marca.

But United have also been linked with a move for winger Vinicius Junior, Spanish outlet Sport claiming a transfer could be on the cards.

That does not seem to be the case, however, with Fabrizio Romano claiming there has been no approach from United this summer.

Romano has also made it clear that Real Madrid are not considering selling Vinicius this summer, still believing in the 21-year-old.

Vinicius was signed signed from Flamengo in 2018, and he has made 82 La Liga appearances since, scoring eight times.

The young winger remains under contract until 2025 as things stand, and Los Blancos appear to have no intention of allowing him to leave ahead of the coming campaign.