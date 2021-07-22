Newcastle United reportedly look to be edging closer to an agreement to sign Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina.

The Gabon international spent last season on loan at Fulham and showed some potential in his time at Craven Cottage, though he seemingly remains out of the first-team picture at Southampton.

Reports now claim Newcastle’s recruitment chief has persuaded owner Mike Ashley to splash out on a deal for Lemina this summer.

It looks as though the Magpies are nearing an agreement on the 27-year-old, who would command wages of around £40,000 a week to move to St James’ Park.

It remains to be seen if this will prove to be the right move, but NUFC do seem to be showing some ambition in this summer’s transfer market.