Kylian Mbappe plans to quit PSG on free transfer and decide between Real Madrid and Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has reportedly made the huge decision to run down his contract with the club and leave on a free transfer next summer.

And according to the latest from Spanish outlet Marca, Mbappe has decided his next destination will be Real Madrid, despite also long being linked with Liverpool.

Marca had also linked Liverpool with Mbappe in recent times, but it looks like the Reds are set to be disappointed as the France international plans to join Madrid on a free.

This is a huge story if it ends up being accurate, with Mbappe undoubtedly looking like he could be world football’s next big superstar after some world class displays in recent years.

Still only 22 years of age, Mbappe has already won Ligue 1 titles with PSG and former club Monaco, as well as the World Cup with the French national team.

Kylian Mbappe PSG
Kylian Mbappe has decided to leave PSG on a free next summer
Mbappe’s stunning record of 132 goals in 171 appearances for PSG shows that he’s the real deal, and he could be a dream signing for Real to finally land their long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Liverpool could also have done with signing the youngster, however, as Jurgen Klopp will soon need to think about replacing ageing attacking trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

It would have been great to see Mbappe in the Premier League but Marca’s report now suggests that’s looking less likely.

