West Ham United are reportedly emerging as potential transfer suitors for Liverpool defender Nat Phillips this summer.

The 24-year-old found himself playing a lot of football for Liverpool last season due to the club’s injury crisis in defence, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all missing large chunks of the campaign.

Phillips performed quite well in some matches but seems less likely to see as much action in Jurgen Klopp’s side again, so it’s not too surprising to see him listed as a potential player heading out of Anfield by Sky Sports.

West Ham are mentioned by Sky as being one of Phillips’ admirers, along with Brighton, Burnley, and Newcastle United.

David Moyes is putting a promising squad together and Phillips seems like he could be ideal for a club like that at this stage in his career.

The former Bolton youngster is clearly a solid player with plenty to offer at Premier League level, even if he’s not quite Liverpool quality.

The Liverpool Echo have previously also mentioned Phillips as someone who could leave LFC this summer as they look to raise around £60-70million from player sales.