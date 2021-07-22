Menu

Gary Neville hits out at government plans for vaccine passports at games

Gary Neville has hit out at government plans to introduce vaccine passports for fans to attend Premier League football matches next season.

The former Manchester United and England defender does not believe such a scheme should be necessary after recent pilot events that allowed a larger number of supporters into games, albeit not at full capacity.

Much of last season had to be played behind closed doors due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but there is the hope that the NHS won’t come under as much pressure again due to the success of the UK’s vaccine roll-out.

It may still require some restrictions, however, and it seems the government want people to provide proof of vaccination in order to attend certain events, including football games.

Neville is against the idea due to the pilot schemes that granted people access by submitting a negative Covid test, which may be a decent enough alternative…

It seems most fans agree with Neville as he asked his followers what they think in a Twitter poll.

See the results below as the Sky Sports pundit asked about vaccine passports for sporting events, with ‘no’ currently slightly ahead after over 163,000 votes…

