Liverpool and Tottenham have both reportedly been in touch with Wolves about a potential transfer deal for Pedro Neto.

The highly-rated 21-year-old has shone in his brief time in the Premier League so far, contributing five goals and six assists in the top flight last season.

It seems that Neto’s performances have caught the eye of some bigger clubs, with 90min reporting that Liverpool and Spurs have enquired about him, as have Italian giants Juventus.

The Portugal international could end up being a fine purchase for Liverpool, who did a similar deal when they signed his fellow countryman Diogo Jota from Wolves last summer.

Neto would be another fine addition to this LFC attack, with Jota adapting well at Anfield so far and giving Jurgen Klopp more options after the dip in form of both Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

It could be that one more signing in that department would set Liverpool up well for the season, as changes are clearly needed after they dropped to third and failed to win any silverware last term.

Neto would also surely be warmly welcomed at Tottenham, with their new manager Nuno Espirito Santo obviously knowing the player well from his time in charge at Molineux.