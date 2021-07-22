Representatives of Chelsea star inform Dortmund he’s willing to move as part of the Erling Haaland transfer

It’s understandable that every team in world football would want Erling Haaland this summer, but there’s no chance that Dortmund will let him go unless the offer is ridiculous.

The Norwegian striker has everything you want in a top striker and he should have a fantastic career, but Dortmund would also need to find some kind of replacement before any deal is done.

If Haaland was sold for a huge fee then they’ll be quoted crazy asking prices for any players as a result, but a report from 90min has indicated that there could be a solution.

They confirm that Chelsea are still doing all they can to sign Haaland, and if they did manage to pull it off then Timo Werner would be the odd man out.

He’s not managed to live up to the hype in the Premier League as his goalscoring touch deserted him, and it’s claimed that his representatives have told Dortmund that he’s willing to move in the opposite direction as part of the Haaland deal.

Werner always gave 100% on the pitch and he’s even a likeable player for the neutral, but you can be sure Chelsea would write him off after one season if it means Haaland could be signed.

There’s no sign that a deal is remotely close, but this is an interesting thing to bear in mind as talks continue.