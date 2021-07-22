Menu

Specsavers troll Tottenham over weird new kit with hilarious one-word tweet

Tottenham FC
Tottenham have been hilariously trolled by Specsavers after asking people to respond to a tweet describing their new away kit in just one word.

In fairness, what were they expecting? This is a pretty bizarre away strip they’ve just released, and they were really opening themselves up to jokes with this tweet below…

Specsavers gave their one-word response: “Should’ve” – a reference to their well-known slogan “should’ve gone to Specsavers”.

Whoever designed this Spurs kit could perhaps do with a trip to the opticians! We’re all for experimenting with kit colours, but is this the most out-there strip we’ve seen in recent years?

