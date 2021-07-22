Menu

‘Sums them up’ – Arsenal slammed over £30million transfer links

Arsenal have been slammed amid links with Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

It emerged earlier this summer that the Gunners were hoping to land a new goalkeeper and one that fits the Premier League’s homegrown criteria.

And it now seems as though Ramsdale is that man, with The Times reporting the Gunners have made a £30million offer, though Sheffield United are said to want £2million more.

Ramsdale has impressed for the Blades despite their relegation from the Premier League last season, and his form has seen his value rise significantly following his £18.5million move back to Bramall Lane from Bournemouth last year.

But as Arsenal chase a move for the 23-year-old goalkeeper, former Spurs midfielder O’Hara has slammed them for allowing Emiliano Martinez to leave the club last season.

Martinez was excellent after coming in for the injured Bernd Leno, but he wound up leaving for Aston Villa last year, where he has continued to thrive, only for the Gunners to end up looking to replace Leno anyway.

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa - Premier League - Selhurst Park Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Sunday May 16, 2021. EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxWaltonx 59807978
Emi Martinez
O’Hara said on talkSPORT: “This literally sums them up, doesn’t it?”

“They got rid of Martinez, who’s a brilliant keeper, for what £20million or something? A snip, one of the best keepers last season and they’re going to sign someone from a relegated team for £30million! What are they doing?!

“Who is doing their business there? What are they doing? They are a mess.

“They’re signing a keeper that’s not as good as the keeper that they had. Aaron Ramsdale is not as good as Martinez. £30million?”

