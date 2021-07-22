Chelsea ready to let star join Arsenal over two other clubs in order to speed up transfer

Chelsea are reportedly ready to let Tammy Abraham join Arsenal over the likes of Tottenham and West Ham in order to speed up a deal.

The 23-year-old’s Stamford Bridge future looks in major doubt at the moment after a lack of playing time under Thomas Tuchel, with the German tactician often neglecting to even name him on the bench.

Abraham has a decent scoring record, however, so could be an asset for a number of other Premier League clubs, and the Sun now report that Arsenal look in the strongest position to win the race for his signature.

Chelsea seem keen to get things done quickly, and that looks set to put Arsenal in a strong position to sign Abraham on loan with a view to a permanent transfer, according to the Sun.

It seems the Gunners have been boosted by the fact that West Ham are unwilling to go anywhere close to Chelsea’s £40million asking price for Abraham.

The England international could be a useful option for Arsenal next season if this move does go through, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang showing some signs of decline with a dip in form last term.

Some Arsenal fans will be unconvinced, however, that Abraham is really good enough to score 20-plus goals a season, and may prefer a bigger name to come in.

At the same time, some Chelsea supporters may not be keen on letting a promising young academy product leave for a rival in case he improves and ends up fulfilling his enormous potential.