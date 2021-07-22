Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is reportedly open to a transfer to Arsenal this summer after becoming aware of their interest.

The England international has not been a regular for Chelsea in recent times, and it could be a good decision for him to move to a club like Arsenal, where he would surely have the chance to play more regularly.

According to The Athletic, Abraham would be open to the move across London, though his £40million price tag may be an issue and the Gunners would likely have to offload some attacking players.

The report suggests it is Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah who could make way for Abraham, and some fans might question if that’s really the best move.

Despite showing some promise earlier in his career, Abraham has never quite looked like being good enough to start regularly for a big six Premier League club, which is where Arsenal will feel they want to be again.

The 23-year-old has his qualities and could be a useful squad player, but if he hasn’t managed to play much at Stamford Bridge then it’s not that clear he’d be enough of an upgrade for the kind of money he’d cost Arsenal.