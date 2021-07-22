Menu

Personal terms agreed: Tottenham closing in on Argentina international as Fabio Paratici makes his mark

Tottenham have already agreed personal terms with Cristian Romero ahead of his proposed move from Atalanta, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Former Juventus Fabio Paratici is wasting no time making his mark on Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad, with Argentina international Romero edging closer to a move to Spurs.

Romero spent last season on loan at Atalanta from Juventus and was influential in his side’s run to finish third in Serie A, one position ahead of his parent club.

Tottenham have evidently been impressed, or rather Paratici has, with Fabrizio Romano taking to Twitter to suggest that a deal to sign him is in the works, with personal terms already agreed.

Atalanta hold an option to buy in their deal to sign Romero, hence why Spurs are negotiating with them directly, rather than with Juventus, who are, at least officially, still his club.

This one appears to have moved relatively quickly from there being interest, to an agreement over personal terms and the clubs now negotiating over a transfer fee.

You wouldn’t be surprised to see Romero rocking up at Hotspur Way for a medical at some point over the next few days…

