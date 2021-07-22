Tottenham have been linked with a shock move for Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann this summer.

Griezmann looks likely to leave Camp Nou this summer due to financial issues at Barca which all-but require them to sell at least one high earner.

Barcelona are significantly over their La Liga wage cap, and until they come below it, they are not able to register a new contract for Lionel Messi, nor for their four new signings.

That situation has forced them to pursue a swap deal for Griezmann this summer, one that would allow them to reduce spending on wages.

But they have not gotten far, while hope of selling Griezmann for an upfront fee is just as slim in a market where so few teams are able to spend the more than £80million it would likely take to land the Frenchman.

But in a shock report from the Daily Star, it’s claimed Tottenham have asked to be kept in the loop over Griezmann’s future.

The report does also say that Spurs have not made a bid, nor are they planning to make one in the near future, particularly given they need sell to spend significant cash themselves this summer.

But they have reportedly asked for updates as and when they arrive, and one has to wonder whether that is just in case Harry Kane is prised from their hands ahead of the new season.