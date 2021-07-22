Tottenham have all-but wrapped up their deal to sign Bryan Gil according to the latest reports.

It emerged out of nowhere this week that Spurs were close to completing a player-plus-cash deal to sign Sevilla starlet Gil.

The 20-year-old is one of the brightest talents to come out of Sevilla’s academy in recent years, spending last season impressing for Eibar.

But in a bid to raise money for new signings, Sevilla have agreed to allow Gil to leave the club as part of a deal that will see Spurs star Erik Lamela arrive at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Tottenham are set to send €25million as well as Lamela to Andalusia to sign Gil, and according to Fabrizio Romano, the deal is all-but done.

Romano claims everything is agreed and paperwork will be polished off over the weekend with a view to announcing the deal shortly.

Gil is expected to sign a five-year deal, keeping him in place at Spurs until 2026, though he will not actually arrive in north London for some time yet.

The winger is currently with Spain at the Olympics and if they are to reach the final, he could arrive as late as the second week of August.