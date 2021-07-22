Menu

“A player of supreme quality” – West Ham fans react to Domenico Berardi transfer links

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham fans are excited by the transfer rumours linking them with Italy’s Euro 2020 star Domenico Berardi.

Many Hammers supporters seem to accept it’s not particularly likely they’ll get him, but they still rate him highly and are dreaming of a deal.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham make shock request over Barcelona star amid Harry Kane uncertainty
Arsenal major odds-on favourites to seal transfer of Premier League star
Leeds United sent encouraging message over potential transfer

West Ham are a club on the up and could well be a tempting destination for Berardi, who has also been linked with some bigger names in recent times.

David Moyes would do well to bring in Berardi as an alternative to Jesse Lingard, whose signing from Manchester United is not proving as simple as some might have expected…

More Stories Domenico Berardi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.