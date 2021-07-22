“A player of supreme quality” – West Ham fans react to Domenico Berardi transfer links

West Ham fans are excited by the transfer rumours linking them with Italy’s Euro 2020 star Domenico Berardi.

Many Hammers supporters seem to accept it’s not particularly likely they’ll get him, but they still rate him highly and are dreaming of a deal.

A player of supreme quality, however something tells me he wouldn’t hit the ground running, which in the prem, and for big money, you simply must do (Look at Anderson and Yarmolenko)

Disastrous move for both parties. If he wants to leave Sass, why not a Napoli, Milan etc — Thomas Holmes Reed (@tomholmesreed) July 21, 2021

Hes a baller and too good for us — GZ (@gzamboni8) July 20, 2021

West Ham are a club on the up and could well be a tempting destination for Berardi, who has also been linked with some bigger names in recent times.

David Moyes would do well to bring in Berardi as an alternative to Jesse Lingard, whose signing from Manchester United is not proving as simple as some might have expected…

not gonna happwn but please — Jack (@Jaxkxc) July 20, 2021

Wow this would actually be incredible — Stephen George Lott (@stephenlott) July 21, 2021