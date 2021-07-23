Just a day after confirming the signing of Lewis Bate, Leeds United have turned to Chelsea again, this time by making an approach to sign Conor Gallagher on loan, according to the Athletic.

The Athletic report that a central midfielder is now the ‘top priority’ for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, with the club even having personally pitched a switch to Elland Road to Gallagher already.

Gallagher has really established himself as one to watch over the last two seasons with a brilliant campaign in the Championship with Charlton and Swansea followed by solid displays in the Premier League for West Bromwich Albion last season.

The 21-year-old was one of the few bright sparks for a Baggies side were relegated as Gallagher started 28 of his 30 top-flight appearances in 2020/21.

See More: Leeds United sent encouraging message over potential transfer

More Stories / Latest News Community Shield: Full-house expected between Man City and Leicester City at Wembley Mikel Arteta names the Arsenal star that “transmits every value” that he wants for the club and the fans Arsenal target likes tweet about transfer to European giants as Gunners look set to fail despite higher bid

Leeds do not have a clear path at recruiting Gallagher as things stand as they’ll have to rival Crystal Palace for the England youth international, with the Eagles ‘seriously interested’ per the Athletic.

It’s also noted that Chelsea would likely look to tie Gallagher down to a new contract before a loan move is sanctioned, so it could still take some time for a deal to come to fruition.

Gallagher is the kind of energetic player that could flourish in the system that Marcelo Bielsa deploys at Leeds, the ace now looks to have the choice of joining a entertaining side that finished 9th in the Premier League or staying in London and playing a part in Crystal Palace’s rebuild.