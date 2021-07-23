There’s nothing worse than appearing to be desperate in the transfer window, so selling clubs can often demand huge fees early in the summer.

That can change as time goes on, especially if the selling club needs to raise funds and the player might start to push for an exit and threaten to upset the changing room if they don’t get a big move.

It’s not clear if that really applies to Sheffield United and Aaron Ramsdale, but it appears that Arsenal are looking to change tact and push for a late move in the summer:

#Arsenal additional info: they won't go to 30m for #SUFC goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale but may return with structured deal later in the windowhttps://t.co/BBsp8kJwVJ — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) July 23, 2021

The Telegraph report claims that Sheffield United are demanding a fee of at least £30m to let their star keeper leave, and there’s no chance that Arsenal will pay that much and certainly not upfront.

As a result, they now look set to return later in the window with a lower bid, and that will also be spread over several installments.

That suggests that they don’t see Ramsdale as a starting-calibre keeper for next season as they would bring him in as soon as possible if that was the case, but it could also ruin their chances of getting this done as it leaves the Championship side with limited time to find his replacement.

Clearly, there is interest here from Arsenal, but time will tell just how hard they push to get it over the line.