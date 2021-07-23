It’s all systems go for Arsenal at present, and after tying down highly-rated youngster, Emile Smith Rowe to a new deal, Mikel Arteta appears to be working on bringing a surprising transfer target to North London.

There’s little doubt that the Spaniard needs to get things right in the upcoming Premier League season for the Gunners.

MORE: FSG’s transfer plans for Liverpool

After their worst campaign for 25 years, the faithful just won’t accept another below par showing.

With Granit Xhaka set to leave the club, Arsenal have the need for a quality defensive midfielder, and to that end, Wolves’ Ruben Neves is being linked with a switch.

“My guidance is that they’re asking [for] £50million at the moment, with Arsenal already having made quite strong contact with Wolves and with Neves about the deal,” Duncan Castles said on the Transfer Window Podcast, cited by the Daily Star.

“You have Manchester United also in the market for a defensive midfielder, and there’s a feeling that the price might go as low as £40million.”

More Stories / Latest News ‘Harry is delighted’ – Tottenham’s Daniel Levy finally accepts the inevitable as Harry Kane agrees £400,00 per week deal with Man City David Beckham’s Inter Miami squad continues to disappoint in second season ‘That’s what they need’ – Arsenal urged to make managerial upgrade after astonishingly bad transfer decision

If the Midlands-based outfit drop their asking price, the deal is more likely to be pushed through, and with decent Premier League experience under his belt, perhaps the move for Neves makes sense.

Arsenal have to be 100 percent sure on all their transfer business this summer because if Arteta gets it wrong again, it could be curtains.