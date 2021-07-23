Joan Laporta’s woes at Barcelona appear to be deepening by the day, with one star refusing to countenance the possibility of moving to the Premier League.

According to L’Equipe cited by the Daily Mirror, Antoine Griezmann has been offered to both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, but the Frenchman can’t see a future for himself beyond La Liga.

“Antoine is not ready to accept any conditions to leave, simply because Barcelona find themselves in a complicated situation [financially],” a member of Griezmann’s entourage is quoted as saying.

It’s not just the Frenchman’s salary that is the problem, with his best position in the team never quite being worked out adequately.

Barca have adopted the square peg in a round hole approach, as they’d done with others before him, all of which can be blamed on Laporta’s predecessor, Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Only now is the full extent of the damage that Bartomeu has done to the club finally coming into the public domain.

Simply put, Barca have to move on as many high earners as possible if they want to survive a tumultuous period in their history and emerge relatively unscathed.