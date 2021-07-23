With only three weeks until Barcelona kick off their La Liga campaign, and a further two until the end of the summer transfer window, time is running out for them to re-register Lionel Messi as one of their playing staff for the upcoming season.
The Argentinian is believed to have agreed a new five-year deal with the Catalans, but in order to meet La Liga’s spending limits for next season, the club have to significantly reduce their wage bill.
At present, the only way of doing so is to get rid of the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho, whilst reducing the salaries of other senior players that will be remaining at the club.
However, as ESPN report, Barca have hit a brick wall in terms of transfers out, with players either commanding too much in remuneration, or the transfer fee not being to either club’s liking.
Furthermore, at the time of writing, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto have all refused to significantly reduce their wage.
It leaves Joan Laporta in an almost impossible position, and if he’s unable to navigate a way out of it, Messi won’t be able to play for the club again until January at the earliest.
To Me Alone. The Issue In Barcelona Is Like Life And Death, Bcox They See Messi As God And Not Any Other Persons In The Team. And They Have Build Their Future And Existence On Messi. Let’s Take A Look At Real Madrid Without CR7, Have They Die Without Him? Does It Stop Them From Winning Trophy. We Have Players From Other Clubs Accross Euro That Have Such Players That Started From Their Foundation Still The Senior Men Team Of The Club 1st Eleven. They Are Not Worship As God. When Jose Morinho Was In Madrid He Punished CR7. And That Make CR7 Known That He Is Not A God, But Just Like Any Players In The Team. And That Is Why He Was Able To Move To Juventus. Their Are Also Many Players In Like Manner. Stop Makeing Messi The God Of Barca. Record Set Is Human Nature. He Setting Record In The Club Does Make Him A God. Don’t Play With The Future Of Other Players Bcox Of Messi. They Are As Important As Messi, If Not More Important The Messi. In Summary, There Are 100 Messi In Barca. Is Just That U Are Blind To Messi.