With only three weeks until Barcelona kick off their La Liga campaign, and a further two until the end of the summer transfer window, time is running out for them to re-register Lionel Messi as one of their playing staff for the upcoming season.

The Argentinian is believed to have agreed a new five-year deal with the Catalans, but in order to meet La Liga’s spending limits for next season, the club have to significantly reduce their wage bill.

At present, the only way of doing so is to get rid of the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho, whilst reducing the salaries of other senior players that will be remaining at the club.

However, as ESPN report, Barca have hit a brick wall in terms of transfers out, with players either commanding too much in remuneration, or the transfer fee not being to either club’s liking.

Furthermore, at the time of writing, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto have all refused to significantly reduce their wage.

It leaves Joan Laporta in an almost impossible position, and if he’s unable to navigate a way out of it, Messi won’t be able to play for the club again until January at the earliest.