It’s clear that Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, isn’t going to be messed with this summer, and his drastic action over Ilaix Moriba’s failure to put pen to paper on a new contract has opened the door for Chelsea and Manchester City.

The two Premier League giants are interested in the dynamic young midfielder according to Fichajes.net, cited by MARCA.

Since changing agents recently the player’s demands have sky rocketed, and that has clearly got Laporta’s back up, particularly given Barca’s current financial predicament.

Having already turned down the club’s initial contract offer, Laporta then insisted that Ilaix be dropped from the first-team squad and train with Barca B.

Now he’s upped the ante further with Sport reporting that the player will be dropped from Barca B’s match on Friday and could even be relegated to a younger age group if the war of wills continue.

With the signing of a new contract no further forward, that decision could be the one which pushes Ilaix into the grateful arms of City or Chelsea.