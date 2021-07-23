Bayer Leverkusen respond to Aston Villa’s opening £30m bid for talented winger

According to recent reports, Aston Villa has seen an opening bid, believed to be within the region £30m, turned down by Bayer Leverkusen for winger Leon Bailey.

Bailey, 23, joined Bayer Leverkusen in 2017 following a £12.1m move from Genk.

Since arriving in the Bundesliga, the exciting Jamaican winger has gone on to feature in 156 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 39 goals and 26 assists, along the way.

Despite still having two years left on his current contract, reports within the last six months have suggested the 23-year-old could be in line for a summer move.

Stretty News reported that the player was hoping for a move during the January transfer window, but was being ‘professionally advised’ to sit tight and wait until the next window.

Seemingly continuing to rack up interest among some of England’s biggest clubs, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from Football Insider, who claim that in an attempt to steal a lead on any other interested parties, Dean Smith’s Aston Villa have launched a £30m bid.

However, if the outlet’s report is anything to go by, the Villains will need to improve their opening offer.

It has been noted that Bayer Leverkusen has rejected the Premier League side’s £30m proposal and will wait to learn if a second, improved bid comes in.