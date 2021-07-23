Celtic look to Man City connection to solve a problem position for next season

Last season was supposed to see Celtic sweep their way to a tenth-straight Premiership title, but it’s actually hard to see how it could’ve gone any worse.

The squad was left in a mess by Neil Lennon, it looked like they had no plan on the pitch at all and Rangers didn’t need to be as good as they were to actually take the title.

One of the biggest problems comes in defence as they haven’t found a way to replace Jeremie Frimpong, while Hatem Abd Elhamed was also allowed to leave.

That means they are currently playing their Champions League qualifiers with Anthony Ralston at right-back – a player who was generally awful for St Johnstone in a loan spell a year ago.

It means that something needs to be done, and it appears they will go back to Man City to look for a short-term solution:

Not back to work yet – far from it! But I’m told Celtic are targeting Man City right-back Yan Couto for a potential loan. There’s interest from Portuguese clubs too. — Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) July 23, 2021

Frimpong was a major success when he arrived from City and if Couto can even put in some solid performances then it will still be a major upgrade, but the fans will be looking for a long-term solution to be sorted at some point soon.