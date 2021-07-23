Chelsea set to launch £130m bid for world-class striker following Abramovich approval

Despite spending upwards of £200m last summer, according to recent reports, Chelsea’s stunning spending spree is set to continue.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Blues are preparing to launch a whopping £130m bid for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland, 21, joined Borussia Dortmund in the winter of 2020 following a modest £18m move from RB Salzburg.

Since arriving at Signal Iduna Park, the elite-level striker has gone on to become of Europe’s most devastating forwards.

READ MORE: Chelsea turn attention to highly-rated free agent as goalkeeping option

Despite only being with the Black and Yellows for 18-months, the Norway international has already racked up a hugely impressive 57 goals and 15 assists in just 59 matches, in all competitions.

Although seemingly at home in Dortmund, it is just a matter of time until the 21-year-old moves on.

Suspected to have a clause in his contract which would allow him to leave for £68m next summer, the question of a transfer is not ‘if, but ‘when’.

Admired by all of football’s biggest clubs, Football Insider believe it is Chelsea who is set to act first.

The outlet has recently reported that the Blues’ hierarchy is preparing to launch a stunning £130m bid.

It has been noted that after putting forward several player-plus-cash offers, all of which have been turned down, the Blues are willing to offer £130m in cash in exchange for the striker.

The decision to pursue the striker is understood to come directly from Roman Abramovich has been left wowed by the 21-year-old.