Chelsea turn attention to highly-rated free agent as goalkeeping option

Following his departure from Manchester United earlier this summer, recent reports have linked goalkeeper Sergio Romero with a move to Chelsea.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claim the Blues are looking to bolster their goalkeeping options.

Romero, 34, was part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s core squad since he arrived from Sampdoria in 2015 until he left the club for free at the end of last season.

Now available to sound out a new club, the Telegraph believe that the South American shot-stopper is currently weighing up his options.

It has been noted that the Blues are looking to a third-choice goalkeeper to their ranks in time for next season and one of the names on their shortlist is the ex-Red Devil.

Since making his professional debut all the way back in 2007, the 34-year-old has gone on to feature in 260 senior matches, in all competitions, racking up 117 clean sheets, along the way.