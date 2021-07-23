Community Shield: Full-house expected between Man City and Leicester City at Wembley

The Community Shield won’t be a priority for most fans in the footballing calendar, but that may be different for supporters of Leicester City and Man City who haven’t been able to see their team in the flesh for a long time.

The game this year is scheduled to be played on the 7th of August, and a report from Talksport has indicated that there’s some excellent news for the fans on this one.

They claim that it was expected that Wembley would have a capacity of around 75% for the game, but that restriction has now been lifted and it should b a full-house.

That will be dependent on both sides selling out their allocations but you would be hopeful of that happening in this situation, and it also makes it a much greater spectacle for those watching on TV.