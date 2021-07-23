Whether or not they agree with getting jabbed or not, every single Premier League player will have to undertake compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations before October 1 under rules being brought in by the government.

Supporters going to stadiums will have to present evidence of having received both vaccinations in order to be let in, with The Athletic now noting the government’s stance on players.

The idea behind it is believed to revolve around football still being allowed to continue even if another lockdown is imposed on the British public.

It’s bound to be a contentious issue, however, it’s been suggested that a negative test will no longer be accepted as proof that a person is free of the virus.

Given the after effects that many people who have had the jabs have experienced, it would seem to be sensible for all players to ensure they are vaccinated before the start of the campaign.